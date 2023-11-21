CHICAGO — The Rolling Stones are going back on tour!

The English rock legends annouced their 16-city “Hackney Diamonds” tour Tuesday — that includes a stop at Chicago’s Soldier Field on June 27.

Soldier Field responded to the news on “X”, saying: “Chicago is ready to rock! Can’t wait.”

The North American tour will run from April to July.

Go to RollingStones.com for information on how to access the fan presale which starts Wednesday. General tickets sales will begin on December 1.

In a bit of a perfect irony, the show is sponsored by AARP. The Rolling Stones range in age from 76 to 80-years-old.

The group last played in North America in 2021, weeks after the death of drummer Charlie Watts.