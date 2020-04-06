Rita Wilson, Naughty by Nature release remix of ‘Hip Hop Hooray’ to benefit COVID-19 relief fund

While she was in quarantine after testing positive for COVID- 19 with her husband, Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson put out an Instagram video singing the classic rap song, “Hip Hop Hooray.”

Now, they’ve put together a remix of Wilson, along with the group, Naughty by Nature, who did the song back in 1993.

The Rita Wilson and Naughty by nature remix is on YouTube right now. The song will be released as a single on Friday.

Net profits from the recording will be donated to the MusiCares Foundation for musicians who are in need.