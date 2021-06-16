Rita Moreno talks new documentary and past relationship with Elvis Presley

CHICAGO — A new documentary on the amazing life and career of EGOT performer Rita Moreno opens this weekend.

The documentary tells the stories of her upbringing in Puerto Rico, her over 70-year career including getting cast in the original movie version of “West Side Story” to struggles with sexism and abuse and even her romantic relationships with people like Elvis Presley and Marlon Brando.

“Rita Moreno: Just A Girl Who Decided to Go for It” opens in theaters on Friday.

The documentary is produced by Lin-Manuel Miranda, who she defended on late night TV Tuesday evening after the controversy about the lack of dark-skinned Latinos in his new movie “In The Heights.”

Rita said people are attacking the wrong person and said he has brought “Latino-ness” to America. She said it seems “you can never do anything right.”