Riot Fest returning to Douglass Park; 2021 line-up announced

CHICAGO — It’s official. Riot Fest 2021 is on and the line-up is here!
The annual outdoor music fest had been scheduled to take place Sept. 17, 18 and 19 in Douglass Park, with Nine Inch Nails as the headliner.
Other bands in the line-up include The Smashing Pumpkins, Run The Jewels, Devo, Coheed and Cambria, Taking Back Sunday, Lupe Fiasco — among many more artists.
FULL 2021 LINE-UP HERE
My Chemical Romance is expected to headline 2022’s Riot Fest, but the complete line-up for next year has not yet been announced.
Last year’s Riot Fest was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.