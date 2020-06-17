Riot Fest postponed until September 2021



CHICAGO — It’s official. There will be no Riot Fest this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers announced Tuesday they are postponing the music festival until September of 2021.

There’s no easy way to say this: We’re postponing this year’s Riot Fest until September 17-19, 2021 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Put short, it simply wouldn’t be a safe decision to move forward with this year’s festival. So we’re going to start planning next year’s, and we’re going to make sure it kicks ass. We’re heartbroken, but it’s in the best interest of everyone’s health and safety—and we know it’s going to be worth the wait come next September.

The annual outdoor music fest had been scheduled to take place this September in Douglas Park.

Many of the headliners will remain the same. They include My Chemical Romance, Run the Jewels, The Smashing Pumpkins, The Pixies and Lupe Fiasco.

Riot Fest is moving… to September 17-19, 2021. First wave lineup is here. More bands, and headliners, and surprises still to be announced! https://t.co/YsyEkpXpvo

Tickets are on sale now. https://t.co/UlAduF7q8e pic.twitter.com/velW3sI3ca — Riot Fest (@RiotFest) June 16, 2020

Fans can either hold onto their tickets until next year or request a refund by July 16.

