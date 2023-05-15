CHICAGO — Fans of one of the biggest music festivals of the year in Chicago got a pair of major announcements from the event’s organizers on Monday.

One is a tease of what’s ahead the next day.

Riot Fest announced that their lineup for the 2023 event will be released on Tuesday, May 16, at 10 a.m. central time for the event that will take place in Douglass Park from September 15-17.

At the same time, they also announced that pre-sale tickets will go on sale on Monday night at 7 p.m. central time as well. Three-day passes for the event will start to be sold on Tuesday at 10 a.m. central time.

The punk rock music festival was established in 2005 in Chicago, rotating through a number of indoor venues before going outdoors to Humboldt Park in 2012. Riot Fest remained for three years until it was moved to Douglass Park, where it has remained ever since.

In 2022, the event was headlined by My Chemical Romance, the Original Misfits, and Nine Inch Nails with Ice Cube, Jimmy Eat World, Alkaline Trio, Portugal The Man, and Bleachers also performing.

Riot Fest also featured one of the final performances for rapper Coolio, who performed on September 18. He died at the age of 59 ten days later.