Actor Lance Reddick, best known for his roles in “The Wire” and “John Wick” has died at the age of 60, according to TMZ.

Reddick’s body was found in his Los Angeles home Friday morning, TMZ said. Foul play is not suspected.

Reddick played the well-regarded police executive Cedric Daniels from 2002 to 2008 in the hit HBO show “The Wire.”

He also played Charon in the John Wick movie franchise in addition to several film and television roles.

Reddick was currently on a press tour for the fourth installment of the movie, TMZ said.

Other notable roles Reddick had were Detective Johnny Basil in “Oz”, Phillip Broyles in “Fringe” and he was in four episodes of “Lost.”

Reddick was born and raised in Baltimore, the setting of “The Wire.”