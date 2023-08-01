Taylor Swift was generous with the truck drivers responsible for hauling her equipment over the country for “The Eras Tour” — gifting each driver with a $100,000 check, according to TMZ.

She passed out the checks before her Saturday show in Santa Clara. Her U.S. tour wraps up Aug. 9 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

In addition to the drivers, TMZ reported that other people involved in the tour, including dancers, sound technicians and more, received a “very generous amount” of bonuses.

Swift brought an economic boost to Chicago during her three-day stay at Soldier Field. According to Bloomberg, hotel occupancy averaged 96.8%.

“Chicago that was sooooo epic. Playing 3 nights at Soldier Field and getting to sing ‘You All Over Me’ with Maren Morris who I adore. You guys were so much fun to play for, I love you,” Swift wrote on Twitter after the Chicago shows.

Beginning on Aug. 27 in Mexico City, Swift begins her international leg of the tour, which extends through Summer 2024.