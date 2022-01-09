‘Full House’ star Bob Saget found dead in Orlando hotel room

Bob Saget, who played the beloved role of Danny Tanner on ‘Full House,’ has died. He was 65.

According to TMZ, the comedian was found dead Sunday inside an Orlando hotel. His cause of death is unknown at this time.

Just last night, Saget posted to social media after performing in Jacksonville. The Philadelphia native was currently on a multi-city comedy tour.

Orange County Sheriff’s Office in Florida said they found no signs of foul play or drug use.

Saget played the father to Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsens’ Michelle, Candance Cameron-Bure’s DJ and Jodie Sweetin’s Stephanie for close to a decade before reprising the role in a spin-off titled ‘Fuller House.’

None of his former co-stars have commented on his death as of this writing.

Saget also hosted “America’s Funniest Home Videos.”

He is survived by his wife and three children.