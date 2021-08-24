Replica of Kanye West’s childhood home built in center of Solider Field ahead of ‘Donda’ listening event

CHICAGO — Kayne West is getting ready for his big listening party at Soldier Field Thursday — and making himself at home.

A replica of the South Side house West lived in while growing up is apparently being built right smack in the center of the stadium.

The Bears played at Soldier Field on Saturday. Look how quickly crews transformed the field.



Kanye will be here Thursday for a listening event. This is reportedly a replica of his childhood home. pic.twitter.com/vhO1TRyfjT — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) August 24, 2021

The rapper actually bought the South Shore house last year for about $225,000. His mother, Donda West, purchased the home back in the early 1980s and sold it 2004.

West will be hosting his third listening session for his new album “Donda” Thursday at Soldier Field. Ticket prices range from $150 to $300 through Ticketmaster.

Donda is West’s tenth studio album and is named after his late mother, Donda West. His manager says the album is coming out this Friday.