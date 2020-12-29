Remembering WGN sports legend Jack Rosenberg

Legendary WGN sports editor Jack Rosenberg has died.

Rosenberg was a World War II veteran. He joined WGN in the late 50s and shaped sports broadcasts over four decades.

Rosenberg was 94.

28) We salute you my friend. We thank you and we love you. RIP Rosey pic.twitter.com/6VD1c1QPn6 — Bob Vorwald (@BobVorwald) December 28, 2020

Rosenberg is remembered as friendly and humble and always deflected the accolades that he richly deserved.

23) He was added to the WGN Radio Walk of Fame in 2017. pic.twitter.com/5aW6y1B7o2 — Bob Vorwald (@BobVorwald) December 28, 2020

WGN’s Dean Richards said: “I got to know him well through the years. He was a brilliantly talented man…the pro’s pro…but mostly, as one of the nicest men you’d ever meet who was kind and supportive…and then would zing you with his brilliant sense of humor.”

17) When Harry Caray returned after his stroke in 1987, he requested Rosey return to accompany him and work with him that season. pic.twitter.com/VELuKsFynj — Bob Vorwald (@BobVorwald) December 28, 2020