CHICAGO — The music world is mourning the death of a singer and songwriter who had a connection to WGN-TV almost 40 years ago.

Roger Whittaker, a well-known folk singer and songwriter, died at the age of 87 on September 13, his family announced on his official Facebook page on Monday.

“His life, artistry and legacy has meant so much to so many all over the world. We are thankful that the gift of his music remains with us,” was posted on the announcement of his death on the social media platform.

He earned over 250 silver, gold, and platinum awards in a career that started in the early 1960s and continued through the 2010s. Whittaker is remembered for hits like ‘Wind Beneath My Wings.” “Durham Town (The Leavin’),” “New World in the Morning,” and “The Last Farewell.”

Viewers of WGN-TV might remember the last song since it was used for station ID’s from 1977-1981.

One thing that he was also known for was his ability to whistle during his performances for audiences throughout his 50-year performance career.

Dean Richards reflected on Whittaker’s legacy during the WGN Morning News on September 19, and you can watch that in the video above.

Get Dean’s reviews and A-List interviews delivered right to your inbox. Sign up for Dean’s Downloads weekly newsletter. You’ll also get his Dean Cooks recipes too!