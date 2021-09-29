Ray Liotta says ‘Sopranos’ fans, many others are fascinated with crime shows



CHICAGO — On the Dean’s List/A-list interviews this week, more stars of the “Sopranos” prequel “The Many Saints of Newark.”



“The Mary Saints of Newark” is the story of how Tony Soprano, originally played by the late James Gandolfini, got to be the way we knew him on the hit series with Gandolfini’s son, Michael Gandolfini, taking on the role of young Tony.



Also featured in the film is Oscar nominee, Vera Farmiga as a young version of soprano’s mother, Livia, Corey Stoll as young Uncle Junior and “Good Fellas” veteran Ray Liotta as Aldo “Hollywood Dick” Moltisanti.

“The Many Saints of Newark” opens Friday in theaters and also on HBO Max.





