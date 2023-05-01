HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Tickets for this summer’s lineup at Ravinia Festival are now officially on sale.

The 2023 concert lineup includes over 50 artists and over 100 concerts including the annual summer residency of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra with Chief Conductor Marin Alsop.

The festival’s website was experiencing heavy traffic Monday with an alert message to customers that read: “We are experiencing heavy website traffic, thank you for your patience. You are in line to access tickets and log in.” As of 9:30 a.m., the site seemed to be back to normal.

You can purchase tickets online at Ravinia.org.

Charlie Puth, Ne-Yo, Natalia Lafourcade, Boyz II Men, Maria Schneider Orchestra are among the many artists making their debut at this year’s festival.

Some returning favorites include Santana, Carrie Underwood, Chicago, Train, Jason Mraz, John Legend, Buddy Guy, Kenny Loggins — and more.

The Ravinia Festival season begins June 6 and runs through Sept. 9.