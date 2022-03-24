CHICAGO — The Ravinia Festival’s 2022 summer lineup was announced Thursday morning.

Stevie Nicks, Sting, Pitbull, Iggy Azalea and Diana Ross are among the artists performing at the summer music festival in Highland Park from May 20 to Sept. 18.

The lineup includes over 50 artists and over 100 concerts including the annual summer residency of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra with Chief Conductor Marin Alsop.

Once again, the festival is partnering up with Metra during the summer season. All trains on the Union Pacific North Line will honor Ravinia tickets as train fares; patrons can show their dated concert e-ticket for a free train ride to and from the park on the day of the event.

To view the full schedule, visit Ravinia’s website. Tickets go on sale May 4.