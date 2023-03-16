HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — The Ravinia Festival’s 2023 summer lineup was announced Thursday morning.

The lineup includes over 50 artists and over 100 concerts including the annual summer residency of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra with Chief Conductor Marin Alsop.

Charlie Puth, Ne-Yo, Natalia Lafourcade, Boyz II Men, Maria Schneider Orchestra are among the many artists making their debut at this year’s festival.

Some returning favorites include Santana, Carrie Underwood, Chicago, Train, Jason Mraz, John Legend, Buddy Guy, Kenny Loggins — and more.

To view the full schedule, visit Ravinia’s website. Tickets go on sale to the public May 1.