Ravinia Festival announces 2020 lineup

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. –Ravinia has announced the lineup for its 2020 season.

The festival will run from May 30 through Sept. 15 this year and will feature more than 120 performers and special events.

Some highlights this year include Patti LaBelle, Ruben Studdard, Carrie Underwood, Train, Tony Bennett and Antonia Bennett, Cynthia Erivo with the CSO — among many more.

CLICK HERE: FULL RAVINIA SCHEDULE

Tickets will be available to donors beginning March 17.

Tickets will go on sale to the public on April 28 for June and July concerts and April 29 for August and September concerts, exclusively at Ravinia.org.

As far as concerns of COVID-19 impacting the festival’s 2020 season, Ravinia released the following statement:

It’s difficult to anticipate what impact the disease may have on our 2020 season, which is still three months away. Ravinia is committed to appropriately addressing this quickly evolving situation….focused on the safety of our audiences, guest artists and the general public. -Ravinia officials

Ravinia is located at 418 Sheridan Road in Highland Park.

For more info, visit: www.ravinia.org