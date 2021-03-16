Ravinia announces return of summer concerts

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Ravinia announced Tuesday it plans to reopen for concerts this summer.

In a press release, organizers said the Highland Park venue will reopen in July for it’s summer season.

Related Content University of Illinois announces expansion of in-person learning at all 3 campuses for fall

“The health of audiences, artists, community, and staff has been prioritized in accordance with guidance from state and local health officials and consultation with Northwestern Medicine,” the statement said.

All concerts at will take place outside in the open-air Pavilion and have a reduced audience capacity. Additionally, reserved-in-advance, distanced seating in the lawn and dining facilities will be available.

Social distancing also will apply to the artists and bands on stage.

Ravinia was forced to cancel’s it’s entire 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic. In operation since 1904, the last time Ravinia stopped hosting performances was during The Great Depression, from 1932 to 1935.

The Chicago Symphony Orchestra will return to Ravinia in July for its six-week summer residency and a full lineup of concerts will be announced in late April along with the protocols for attendance.

The festival’s announcement came just hours after officials announced concerts would return to Wrigley Field this summer too.