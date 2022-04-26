CHICAGO — Rapper Bad Bunny is entering the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Bad Bunny has been cast to play the superhero El Muerto in a new movie.

In the Marvel comics, El Muerto is a wrestler whose powers are handed down by ancestry through a mask. The wrestler originally fought Spider-Man in a wrestling match where to two tried to unmask each other. The two superheros end up teaming up to defeat el Dorado.

This will make Bad Bunny the first Latinx actor to headline a live-action Marvel movie. He also has a role in the upcoming Brad Pitt action movie “Bullet Train.”

“El Muerto” is scheduled to come out January 2024.