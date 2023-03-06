A longtime WGN-TV favorite, The Rachael Ray Show, has announced that it will end production at the end of its current season.

The decision to end the daytime show comes after 17 years of whipping up recipes and interviewing celebrities.

In a statement, the former Oprah producer said that it’s time to move on to the next chapter in her broadcast career, which she said will include developing new and upcoming epicurean talent on all platforms through her new production company.

Rachael Ray can still be seen at 1 p.m. weekdays on WGN-TV.