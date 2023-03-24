CHICAGO — The Rhapsody Tour is coming back to North America after a four-year hiatus, and it includes a return to Chicago for Queen and Adam Lambert.

The 2023 version of the tour kicks-off in Baltimore on Oct. 4, with its Chicago stop slated for Monday, Oct. 30 at the United Center. It ends about two weeks later on Nov. 11 in Los Angeles. See the full concert list below.

Fans will be treated to a 2.5 hour show with a “career-spanning set list,” according to a press release from tour producer Live Nation. In addition to Lambert and original Queen guitarist Sir Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor, long-serving Queen keyboard player and musical director Spike Edney, bass guitarist Neil Fairclough and percussionist Tyler Warren will fill-out the band.

General public tickets for the Chicago show go on sale Friday, Mar. 31 at 10 a.m.

QUEEN + ADAM LAMBERT THE RHAPSODY TOUR 2023 DATES:

Wed Oct 04 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Sun Oct 08 – Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena

Tue Oct 10 — Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Thu Oct 12 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Sun Oct 15 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Wed Oct 18 — Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Mon Oct 23 — Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Wed Oct 25 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Fri Oct 27 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Mon Oct 30 — Chicago, IL – United Center

Thu Nov 02 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Sun Nov 05 — Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Wed Nov 08 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Sat Nov 11 – Los Angeles, CA – BMO Stadium