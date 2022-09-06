Prince Nikolaos of Greece is in town to exhibit his artwork at the National Hellenic Museum.

He told us that while he was in Chicago, he wanted to try some of the city’s favorites. So we called our friends Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria and George’s Hot Dogs.

Resilience by HRH Prince Nikolaos will be exhibited at the National Hellenic Museum (333 S. Halsted Street, Chicago) from September 16 through December 30, 2022. Museum hours are Friday-Sunday from 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Tickets to the museum are $10 and include admission to all exhibits. Discounts are available for seniors, students and children. For more information, visit nationalhellenicmuseum.org or call 312-655-1234.