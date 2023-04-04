CHICAGO — The recently opened Salt Shed has announced yet another incredible set of shows coming to the Windy City this fall.

Pretty Lights will perform at The Salt Shed in Chicago for three nights from Oct. 19-21.

The world famous electronic musician announced his three shows at The Salt Shed as part of his “Soundship Spacesystem Tour.”

Pretty Lights launched into the mainstream after releasing his 2006 hit, “Finally Moving.” His fourth studio album, “A Color Map of the Sun,” received a Grammy nomination for Best Dance/Electronica Album in 2013.

The shows are scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 19, Friday, Oct. 20, and Saturday, Oct. 21.

