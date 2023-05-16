EAST TROY, Wis. — Post Malone has announced his fifth full-length album alongside the If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying tour, and the latter will stop within driving distance of Chicago.

While the album “Austin” won’t be available until July 28, a new single “Mourning” is set to be released May 19. That’s the same day general public tickets go on sale for his 2023 tour, which includes a July 15 show at Alpine Valley Music Theatre in East Troy, WI. Presale will open for purchase two days earlier on May 17. All tickets for the Wisconsin show can be purchased here.

The North America run “will give fans his signature exhilarating performance with music from his upcoming album as well as fan-favorites in a completely reimagined show,” according to a release from tour producer Live Nation.

The 24-stop tour is scheduled to kick-off Noblesville, IN, just outside of Indianapolis, on July 8, and conclude on August 19 in San Bernardino, CA. See the full list of tour dates below.

IF Y’ALL WEREN’T HERE, I’D BE CRYING 2023 TOUR DATES:

Sat Jul 08 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Sun Jul 09 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

Tue Jul 11 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Wed Jul 12 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

Fri Jul 14 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sat Jul 15 – East Troy, WI – Alpine Valley Music Theatre

Mon Jul 17 – Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

Wed Jul 19 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Sat Jul 22 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Sun Jul 23 – Hartford, CT– XFINITY Theatre

Tue Jul 25 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Wed Jul 26 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Sat Jul 29 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Mon Jul 31 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Tue Aug 01 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Thu Aug 03 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 05 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Tue Aug 08 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Thu Aug 10 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

Sat Aug 12 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Sun Aug 13 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Tue Aug 15 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre

Wed Aug 16 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 19 – San Bernardino, CA – Glen Helen Amphitheater