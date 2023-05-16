EAST TROY, Wis. — Post Malone has announced his fifth full-length album alongside the If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying tour, and the latter will stop within driving distance of Chicago.
While the album “Austin” won’t be available until July 28, a new single “Mourning” is set to be released May 19. That’s the same day general public tickets go on sale for his 2023 tour, which includes a July 15 show at Alpine Valley Music Theatre in East Troy, WI. Presale will open for purchase two days earlier on May 17. All tickets for the Wisconsin show can be purchased here.
The North America run “will give fans his signature exhilarating performance with music from his upcoming album as well as fan-favorites in a completely reimagined show,” according to a release from tour producer Live Nation.
The 24-stop tour is scheduled to kick-off Noblesville, IN, just outside of Indianapolis, on July 8, and conclude on August 19 in San Bernardino, CA. See the full list of tour dates below.
IF Y’ALL WEREN’T HERE, I’D BE CRYING 2023 TOUR DATES:
Sat Jul 08 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
Sun Jul 09 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
Tue Jul 11 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
Wed Jul 12 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake
Fri Jul 14 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sat Jul 15 – East Troy, WI – Alpine Valley Music Theatre
Mon Jul 17 – Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater
Wed Jul 19 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
Sat Jul 22 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
Sun Jul 23 – Hartford, CT– XFINITY Theatre
Tue Jul 25 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Wed Jul 26 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
Sat Jul 29 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
Mon Jul 31 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Tue Aug 01 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Thu Aug 03 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre
Sat Aug 05 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
Tue Aug 08 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Thu Aug 10 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater
Sat Aug 12 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Sun Aug 13 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Tue Aug 15 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre
Wed Aug 16 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
Sat Aug 19 – San Bernardino, CA – Glen Helen Amphitheater