CHICAGO — P!nk is returning to Chicago!

The Grammy-winning artist is bringing her ‘Summer Carnival 2024 Tour’ to Soldier Field on Aug. 24 of next summer. Sheryl Crow will be the special guest.

Pre-sale for tickets begins Thursday. General ticket sales will be available starting Monday, Dec. 11.

Last summer, P!nk performed at Wrigley Field on Aug. 12.

