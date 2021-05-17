Pitchfork Music Festival to return to Chicago in September, lineup announced

CHICAGO — The Pitchfork Music Festival is officially returning to Chicago this fall and organizers announced the festival lineup Monday.

The music fest will be held September 10-12 at the city’s Union Park.

The lineup includes Phoebe Bridges, St Vincent and Erykah Badu as headliners.

Weekend passes and single day tickets are on sale on Pitchfork Festivals website now. Within the ticket purchase, organizers have stated concertgoers agree to have proof of COVID-19 vaccine or a negative Covid test and may be required to show it.

“In accordance with current IDPH and CDPH guidelines, masks will be required throughout festival grounds. Masks may be removed when eating and drinking,” the website also stated.

The festival also said it will adhere to city of Chicago’s Covid protocol.

We're back, Chicago, and we can't wait to dance with you. Tickets on sale now: https://t.co/iq2gBpBJ8e pic.twitter.com/MkUvvbyCuP — Pitchfork Music Festival Chicago (@pitchforkfest) May 17, 2021

The 2020 festival was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Organizers vowed at the time to have it return in 2020.

Pitchfork is the latest music festival to announce it’s return to Chicago. Riot Fest announced its line up last week. The annual outdoor music fest will take place Sept. 17, 18 and 19 in Douglass Park, with Nine Inch Nails as the headliner.

Ravinia also announced it’s line up recently and additional social-distant measures the venue would have in place this summer.

Earlier this year Wrigley Field officials announced concerts would return to the Friendly Confines this summer.

While there has been no official word, Variety has reported Lollapalooza will also return this year to Chicago’s Grant Park.