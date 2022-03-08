Pitchfork lineup announced; Music fest returns to Chicago’s Union Park in July

Dean's List

Pitchfork Musical Festival runs July 1 5 - July 17, 2002

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO — Pitchfork Music Festival will return to Chicago in July, organizers announced Tuesday.

The festival will once again be held in Union Park from July 15 – July 17.

The National will headline opening night on Friday. Mitski headlines Saturday and The Roots close out the festival on Sunday.

image provided by Pitchfork

Other musical acts include Parquet Courts, Japanese Breakfast, Spiritualized, Toro y Moi and Low.

More information and ticket sales at Pitchfork.com

Tickets will go on sale Friday March 11 at 10 a.m. CST. Three-day passes are $200. Single day passes will be $99

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News