CHICAGO — Latin music superstars Pitbull, Ricky Martin and Enrique Iglesias announced Wednesday they are joining forces for the “Trilogy Tour.”

The tour will run across North America starting this fall and will feature unique headlining sets from each artist.

The 19-city tour is scheduled to make a stop at Chicago’s United Center on November 1.

Tickets for the Trilogy Tour will be sold through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program. Registration is open now through midnight Sunday. Fans who are selected will receive an access code to participate in the presale starting June 7.

For more information, go to: www.livenation.com