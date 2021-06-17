‘Peter Rabbit 2’ star David Oyelowo says heated, fancy toilets are his favorite

CHICAGO — “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway” star David Oyelowo says he talks too much because now everyone knows he loves fancy toilet seats.

The actor joked around with WGN’s Dean Richards about the time he said the fancy bathrooms with heated seats at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York was his favorite. He said he spent so much time in the bathroom because it was so enjoyable.

He said his wife bought him one of the heated seats for his birthday.

“Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway” is in theaters now.