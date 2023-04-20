CHICAGO — A band very familiar with the “Windy City” is returning again in 2023 – this time for a pair of performances in the fall.

Pearl Jam announced a new United States tour on Thursday afternoon, with Chicago being one of five stops.

The rock band, which features Evanston native and noted Cubs fan Eddie Vedder as its lead vocalist, will play at the United Center on Tuesday, September 5, and Thursday, September 7. Pearl Jam will also make stops in Fort Worth, Indianapolis, St. Paul, Minnesota, and Austin, Texas.

Ticket sales will begin through Ticketmaster Verified Fan Registration on Friday, April 28 at 10 a.m. central time, with fans required to sign up by Tuesday, April 25. Fans belonging to the band’s “Ten Club” already have access to a pre-sale for tickets on the band’s website.

Formed in 1990, Pearl Jam has performed 23 shows in the Chicagoland area, according to their website. On March 10, 1994, they played the last concert at Chicago Stadium along with Urge Overkill and The Frogs.

Over the last decade, the band has had five concerts at Wrigley Field – one in 2013, two in 2016, and two in 2018.

Pearl Jam’s last show in Chicago came on February 10, 2022 at the Auditorium Theatre.

Here is the full list of shows for Pearl Jam’s 2023 US tour.

August 31 – St. Paul – Xcel Energy Center

September 2 – St. Paul – Xcel Energy Center

September 5 – Chicago – United Center

September 7 – Chicago – United Center

September 10 – Indianapolis – Ruoff Music Center

September 13 – Fort Worth – Dickies Arena

September 15 – Fort Worth – Dickies Arena

September 18 – Austin – Moody Center

September 19 – Austin – Moody Center.