Paul Reiser, Kathleen Turner talk new season of ‘The Kominsky Method’

CHICAGO — The stars of “The Kominsky Method” spoke to WGN’s Dean Richards about the third and final season of the show.

Joining the cast of the popular Netflix series is the great Kathleen Turner who reunites with Michael Douglas after starring with him in the films, “Romancing The Stone,” “Jewel of the Nile” and the classic “War of the Roses.”

Turner talked to Dean about the reunion and the time she spent in Chicago on stage.

Former “Mad About You” star, Paul Reiser who was brought onto the show for a guest shot last season and now is back as the bald, paunchy, 66-year-old boyfriend of Michael Douglas’ 30-something daughter.



On a Zoom chat, Reiser talked to Dean about the many turns of his career and landing on the critically acclaimed series.

