PARK RIDGE, Ill. — The Park Ridge City Council said no to erecting a statue of actor Harrison Ford.

Ford was born in Morton Grove but attended Park Ridge’s Maine East High School in the 1950’s.

The Park Ridge alderman stated that the project was too expensive for them, and because of what has been described as Ford’s lukewarm relationship with the city.

In past interviews, the Indiana Jones star has said high school was a difficult time for him, often being bullied.

The statue idea was pitched by the studio behind the Michael Jordan, Fergie Jenkins and Ernie Banks statues, claiming it could boost tourism and lead to events involving the Pickwick Theater.

