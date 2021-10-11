‘Oz’ star Granville Adams dies after battle with cancer

Actor Granville Adams has died following his battle with cancer. He was 58-years-old

On Monday, an announcement was shared to Adams’ Instagram account by his family, saying in part, “Today our beloved Granville Adams has passed and is now with God. After a long hard-fought battle with Cancer, Granny has ascended to the heavens. Gran spent his last days surrounded by his loved ones, family, and close friends.”

Adams is best know for playing “Zahir Arif” on all six seasons of the HBO series “Oz.” He was also on the NBC series, “Homicide: Life On The Street.”

Some of his former colleagues set-up a GoFundMe page to help support his family.