NEW YORK (AP) — The Academy Awards have always loved a comeback story. This year, the Oscars are attempting to star in one, too.

On Sunday, the Academy Awards will try to bounce back from a 2021 ceremony that was plagued by pandemic restrictions, a botched ending and record-low ratings. The 94th Academy Awards will return to their usual home, Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre, and be broadcast live on ABC beginning at 8 p.m. EDT. (It’s also possible to stream it live on services like Hulu Live TV, YouTubeTV and on ABC.com with provider authentication.)

How much of the Oscars’ downturn should be chalked up to COVID-19? How much is it the new normal? These are just some of the questions that hang over an Academy Awards that feels like a crossroads for one of America’s most enduring pop-culture institutions, and still the most-watched annual show outside the Super Bowl.

Can the Will Packer-produced awards shrug off the pandemic, reverse years of declining ratings for network TV award shows and coalesce a big-tent event for a fast evolving movie landscape? In the interminable run-up to the springtime Oscars, many in the industry have been skeptical. Which leads us to the first of five questions heading into the show.

WILL THE OSCARS’ LATEST MAKEOVER WORK?

The biggest drama heading into Sunday revolves around a broadcast that has been substantially retooled to stem the ratings slide. As if making up for several host-less years, this time there are three: Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes. Will their combined star power move the needle at all?

Facing pressure from ABC, the academy will also first present eight categories — production design, editing, sound, score, makeup and hairstyling, and the three short film awards — before the telecast begins. Clips of their wins and speeches will be edited into the show. Critics throughout the industry, though, have lined up to decry the change. The largest union representing behind-the-scenes workers, IATSE, on Monday called the decision detrimental to the “fundamental purpose” of the Oscars.

So what will Packer do with the extra time? Beyoncé and Billie Eilish will perform their nominated songs. An eclectic group of presenters has also been announced, including some unexpected names like DJ Khaled, Tony Hawk, Sean “Diddy” Combs and Shaun White — so this could finally be the year that Judi Dench learns how to perform a “McTwist.”

WILL A STREAMER TAKE HOME BEST PICTURE?

The two favorites both hail from streaming services, which have ever won best picture. The lead nominee, Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog,” up for 12 awards, had long been the presumed frontrunner, and possibly Netflix’s best chance yet to win Hollywood’s top award. But after back-to-back wins with the Screen Actors Guild and the Producers Guild, Sian Heder’s deaf family drama “CODA” may have the edge. The film’s deep-pocketed backer, Apple TV+, has spent big to push a feel-good underdog indie to the front of the pack. If “CODA” wins, it will be the first time since 1932’s “Grand Hotel” that a film with fewer than four nominations (“CODA” has three) took best picture. Some predictions this year have been wildly off, though, so other nominees like Kenneth Branagh’s “Belfast” could still pull off an upset.

HOW MUCH WILL COVID DRAG DOWN THE PARTY?

Last year’s Oscars decamped to Union Station for an intimate show with a small number of attendees and lots of social distancing. This year, a full stage show and red carpet is planned, albeit with uneven COVID-19 protocols. Attendees are required to submit two negative tests and proof of vaccination. Those presenting or performing don’t have to be vaccinated but need recent negative tests. Masks will be in the mix, too, for attendees sitting outside the orchestra at the Dolby and for media on the red carpet. After numerous attendees contracted the virus after attending the March 13 BAFTAs in London, several nominees have been quarantining, including Branagh and “Belfast” co-star Ciarán Hinds. With infection and hospitalization rates way down, Los Angeles County is set to lift many virus restrictions for indoor events on April 1, five days after the Oscars.

WILL WILL SMITH WIN HIS FIRST OSCAR?

Nominated twice before for best actor (for “Ali” and “The Pursuit of Happyness”), Will Smith appears a lock to win his first Academy Award. Smith’s performance as Richard Williams, father to Venus and Serena, in “King Richard” has remained the most likely choice throughout the season. And the speech by the exuberant 53-year-old star should be one of the most lively of the night. A win, though, will have to come over some formidable competition — including the actor who bested Smith’s “Ali” performance 20 years ago: Denzel Washington, a winner then for “Training Day” and a threat this time for “The Tragedy of Macbeth.”

WHO’S SET TO MAKE HISTORY?

Many of the top awards could feature some major milestones. Ari Wegner, cinematographer of “The Power of Dog,” may become the first woman to ever win that award. Her director, Jane Campion, is also poised to make history. Campion, the first women ever nominated twice for best director, is set to become only the third woman to win the category. It would mark the first time the directing award has ever gone to women in back-to-back years, after “Nomadland” filmmaker Chloé Zhao won last year.

Troy Kotsur of “CODA” is in line to be the first deaf male actor to win an Oscar. His widely expected win would make him and his “CODA” co-star Marlee Matlin the only deaf actors to land Academy Awards. And supporting actress, which Ariana DeBose seemingly has sewn up for her breakthrough role in Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story,” may see the first Afro-Latina and openly LGBTQ actor win in the category. A win for DeBose would come 60 years after Rita Moreno won for the same role, Anita, in the 1961 original. That would be the third time that two actors have won for playing the same role, following Heath Ledger and Joaquin Phoenix as the Joker, and Marlon Brando and Robert DeNiro as Vito Corleone. But we’ll have to wait and see if DeBose’s “West Side Story” co-star Rachel Zegler is there to cheer her on.’

Full list of the nominees is below.

Best Picture:

Belfast

Laura Berwick, Kenneth Branagh, Becca Kovacik and Tamar Thomas, Producers

CODA

Philippe Rousselet, Fabrice Gianfermi and Patrick Wachsberger, Producers

Don’t Look Up

Adam McKay and Kevin Messick, Producers

Drive My Car

Teruhisa Yamamoto, Producer

Dune

Mary Parent, Denis Villeneuve and Cale Boyter, Producers

King Richard

Tim White, Trevor White and Will Smith, Producers

Licorice Pizza

Sara Murphy, Adam Somner and Paul Thomas Anderson, Producers

Nightmare Alley

Guillermo del Toro, J. Miles Dale and Bradley Cooper, Producers

The Power of the Dog

Jane Campion, Tanya Seghatchian, Emile Sherman, Iain Canning and Roger Frappier, Producers

West Side Story

Steven Spielberg and Kristie Macosko Krieger, Producers

Actor in a Leading Role:

Javier Bardem

Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch

The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield

tick, tick…Boom!

Will Smith

King Richard

Denzel Washington

The Tragedy of Macbeth

Actress in a Leading Role:

Jessica Chastain

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman

The Lost Daughter

Penélope Cruz

Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman

Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart

Spencer

Actor in a Supporting Role:

Ciarán Hinds

Belfast

Troy Kotsur

CODA

Jesse Plemons

The Power of the Dog

J.K. Simmons

Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee

The Power of the Dog

Actress in a Supporting Role:

Jessie Buckley

The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose

West Side Story

Judi Dench

Belfast

Kirsten Dunst

The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis

King Richard

Directing:

Belfast

Kenneth Branagh

Drive My Car

Ryusuke Hamaguchi

Licorice Pizza

Paul Thomas Anderson

The Power of the Dog

Jane Campion

West Side Story

Steven Spielberg

Writing (Adapted Screenplay):

CODA

Screenplay by Siân Heder

Drive My Car

Screenplay by Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe

Dune

Screenplay by Jon Spaihts and Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth

The Lost Daughter

Written by Maggie Gyllenhaal

The Power of the Dog

Written by Jane Campion

Writing (Original Screenplay):

Belfast

Written by Kenneth Branagh

Don’t Look Up

Screenplay by Adam McKay; Story by Adam McKay & David Sirota

King Richard

Written by Zach Baylin

Licorice Pizza

Written by Paul Thomas Anderson

The Worst Person in the World

Written by Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier

Documentary Feature:

Ascension

Jessica Kingdon, Kira Simon-Kennedy and Nathan Truesdell

Attica

Stanley Nelson and Traci A. Curry

Flee

Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Monica Hellström, Signe Byrge Sørensen and Charlotte De La Gournerie

Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, Joseph Patel, Robert Fyvolent and David Dinerstein

Writing with Fire

Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh

Animated Feature Film:

Encanto

Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino and Clark Spencer

Flee

Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Monica Hellström, Signe Byrge Sørensen and Charlotte De La Gournerie

Luca

Enrico Casarosa and Andrea Warren

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Mike Rianda, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Kurt Albrecht

Raya and the Last Dragon

Don Hall, Carlos López Estrada, Osnat Shurer and Peter Del Vecho

International Feature Film:

Drive My Car (Japan)

A C&I Entertainment/Culture Entertainment/Bitters End Production

Flee (Denmark)

A Final Cut for Real/Sun Creature/Vivement Lundi !/MostFilm/Mer Film/VICE/Left HandFilms Production

The Hand of God (Italy)

A The Apartment Production

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)

A Dangphu Dingphu: a 3 pigs Production

The Worst Person in the World (Norway)

An Oslo Pictures/MK Productions/Film iVäst/Snowglobe/B-Reel/Arte France Cinéma Production

Cinematography:

Dune

Greig Fraser

Nightmare Alley

Dan Laustsen

The Power of the Dog

Ari Wegner

The Tragedy of Macbeth

Bruno Delbonnel

West Side Story

Janusz Kaminski

Film Editing:

Don’t Look Up

Hank Corwin

Dune

Joe Walker

King Richard

Pamela Martin

The Power of the Dog

Peter Sciberras

Tick, Tick…Boom!

Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum

Live Action Short Film:

Ala Kachuu – Take and Run

Maria Brendle and Nadine Lüchinger

The Dress

Tadeusz Łysiak and Maciej Ślesicki

The Long Goodbye

Aneil Karia and Riz Ahmed

On My Mind

Martin Strange-Hansen and Kim Magnusson

Please Hold

K.D. Dávila and Levin Menekse

Animated Short Film:

Affairs of the Art

Joanna Quinn and Les Mills

Bestia

Hugo Covarrubias and Tevo Díaz

Boxballet

Anton Dyakov

Robin Robin

Dan Ojari and Mikey Please

The Windshield Wiper

Alberto Mielgo and Leo Sanchez

Documentary Short Subject:

Audible

Matt Ogens and Geoff McLean

Lead Me Home

Pedro Kos and Jon Shenk

The Queen of Basketball

Ben Proudfoot

Three Songs for Benazir

Elizabeth Mirzaei and Gulistan Mirzaei

When We Were Bullies

Jay Rosenblatt

Music (Original Score):

Don’t Look Up

Nicholas Britell

Dune

Hans Zimmer

Encanto

Germaine Franco

Parallel Mothers

Alberto Iglesias

The Power of the Dog

Jonny Greenwood

Music (Original Song):

“Be Alive” from King Richard

Music and Lyric by DIXSON and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter

“Dos Oruguitas” from Encanto

Music and Lyric by Lin-Manuel Miranda

“Down To Joy” from Belfast

Music and Lyric by Van Morrison

“No Time To Die” from No Time to Die

Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell

“Somehow You Do” from Four Good Days

Music and Lyric by Diane Warren

Production Design:

Dune

Production Design: Patrice Vermette; Set Decoration: Zsuzsanna Sipos

Nightmare Alley

Production Design: Tamara Deverell; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau

The Power of the Dog

Production Design: Grant Major; Set Decoration: Amber Richards

The Tragedy of Macbeth

Production Design: Stefan Dechant; Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh

West Side Story

Production Design: Adam Stockhausen; Set Decoration: Rena DeAngelo

Costume Design:

Cruella

Jenny Beavan

Cyrano

Massimo Cantini Parrini and Jacqueline Durran

Dune

Jacqueline West and Robert Morgan

Nightmare Alley

Luis Sequeira

West Side Story

Paul Tazewell

Makeup and Hairstyling:

Coming 2 America

Mike Marino, Stacey Morris and Carla Farmer

Cruella

Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne and Julia Vernon

Dune

Donald Mowat, Love Larson and Eva von Bahr

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh

House of Gucci

Göran Lundström, Anna Carin Lock and Frederic Aspiras

Sound:

Belfast

Denise Yarde, Simon Chase, James Mather and Niv Adiri

Dune

Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill and Ron Bartlett

No Time to Die

Simon Hayes, Oliver Tarney, James Harrison, Paul Massey and Mark Taylor

The Power of the Dog

Richard Flynn, Robert Mackenzie and Tara Webb

West Side Story

Tod A. Maitland, Gary Rydstrom, Brian Chumney, Andy Nelson and Shawn Murphy

Visual Effects:

Dune

Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor and Gerd Nefzer

Free Guy

Swen Gillberg, Bryan Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis and Dan Sudick

No Time to Die

Charlie Noble, Joel Green, Jonathan Fawkner and Chris Corbould

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Christopher Townsend, Joe Farrell, Sean Noel Walker and Dan Oliver

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Kelly Port, Chris Waegner, Scott Edelstein and Dan Sudick

Nominations By Film

(2 or more)

The Power of the Dog (Netflix) – 12

Dune (Warner Bros/Legendary) – 10

Belfast (Focus Features) – 7

West Side Story (Disney/20th Century) – 7

King Richard (Warner Bros) – 6

Don’t Look Up (Netflix) – 4

Drive My Car (Sideshow and Janus Films) – 4

Nightmare Alley (Searchlight) – 4

Being the Ricardos (Amazon Studios) – 3

CODA (Apple Original Films) – 3

Encanto (Disney) – 3

Flee (Neon/Participant) – 3

Licorice Pizza (MGM/United Artists Releasing) – 3

The Lost Daughter (Netflix) – 3

No Time to Die (MGM/United Artists Releasing) – 3

The Tragedy of Macbeth (Apple Original Films/A24) – 3

Cruella (Disney) – 2

The Eyes of Tammy Faye (Searchlight) – 2

Parallel Mothers (Sony Pictures Classics) – 2

Tick, Tick…Boom! (Netflix) – 2

The Worst Person in the World (Neon) – 2