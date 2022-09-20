CHICAGO — On the Dean’s List/A-List interview today, a super A-Lister talks to Dean about the documentary she made about another super A-Lister.

Oprah Winfrey talked about the new documentary “Sidney” about Oscar winner, activist and role model Sidney Poitier.

The documentary is a deep-dive look into his upbringing, his life, his career and mostly his impact on others including Oprah who says in the documentary that if there hadn’t been a Sidney Poitier, there wouldn’t have been an Oprah Winfrey.

The documentary “Sidney” premieres on Apple TV+ starting on Friday and will play Sept. 23 through Sept. 29 at the Gene Siskel Film Center.