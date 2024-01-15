The Critics Choice Awards were handed out in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

The awards are given by the Critics Choice Association, a national organization of broadcast, online and print critics, of which WGN’s Dean Richards is a member.

Over the years, the Critics Choice Awards have become a pretty good predictor of what could happen at the Oscars or the Emmys.

The Emmys, by the way, are Monday night.

Here are the winners from Sunday’s Critics Choice Awards:

FILM

Best Picture

  • WINNER: “Oppenheimer” (Universal Pictures)
  • “American Fiction” (MGM)
  • “Barbie” (Warner Bros.)
  • “The Color Purple” (Warner Bros.)
  • “The Holdovers” (Focus Features)
  • “Killers of the Flower Moon” (Apple Original Films/Paramount Pictures)
  • “Maestro” (Netflix)
  • “Past Lives” (A24)
  • “Poor Things” (Searchlight Pictures)
  • “Saltburn” (Amazon MGM Studios)

Best Actor

  • WINNER: Paul Giamatti — The Holdovers
  • Bradley Cooper — Maestro
  • Leonardo DiCaprio — Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Colman Domingo — Rustin
  • Cillian Murphy — Oppenheimer
  • Jeffrey Wright — American Fiction

Best Actress

  • WINNER: Emma Stone — Poor Things
  • Lily Gladstone — Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Sandra Hüller — Anatomy of a Fall
  • Greta Lee — Past Lives
  • Carey Mulligan — Maestro
  • Margot Robbie — Barbie

Best Supporting Actor

  • WINNER: Robert Downey Jr. — Oppenheimer
  • Sterling K. Brown — American Fiction
  • Robert DeNiro — Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Ryan Gosling — Barbie
  • Charles Melton — May December
  • Mark Ruffalo — Poor Things

Best Supporting Actress

  • WINNER: Da’Vine Joy Randolph — The Holdovers
  • Emily Blunt — Oppenheimer
  • Danielle Brooks — The Color Purple
  • America Ferrera — Barbie
  • Jodie Foster — Nyad
  • Julianne Moore — May December

Best Young Actor/Actress

  • WINNER: Dominic Sessa — The Holdovers
  • Abby Ryder Forston — Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret
  • Ariana Greenblatt — Barbie
  • Calah Lane — Wonka
  • Milo Machado Graner — Anatomy of a Fall
  • Madeleine Yuna Voyles — The Creator

Best Acting Ensemble

  • WINNER: Oppenheimer
  • Air
  • Barbie
  • The Color Purple
  • The Holdovers
  • Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Director

  • WINNER: Christopher Nolan — Oppenheimer
  • Bradley Cooper — Maestro
  • Greta Gerwig — Barbie
  • Yorgos Lanthimos — Poor Things
  • Alexander Payne — The Holdovers
  • Martin Scorsese — Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Original Screenplay

  • WINNER: Barbie — Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach
  • Air — Alex Convery
  • The Holdovers – David Hemingson
  • Maestro — Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer
  • May December — Samy Burch
  • Past Lives — Celine Song

Best Adapted Screenplay

  • WINNER: American Fiction — Cord Jefferson
  • Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret — Kelly Fremon Craig
  • All of Us Strangers — Andrew Haigh
  • Killers of the Flower Moon — Martin Scorsese, Eric Roth
  • Poor Things — Tony McNamara
  • Oppenheimer — Christopher Nolan

Best Cinematography

  • WINNER: Hoyte van Hoytema – Oppenheimer
  • Matthew Libatique – Maestro
  • Rodrigo Prieto – Barbie
  • Rodrigo Prieto – Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Robbie Ryan – Poor Things
  • Linus Sandgren – Saltburn

Best Production Design

  • WINNER: Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer – Barbie
  • Suzie Davies, Charlotte Dirickx – Saltburn
  • Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman – Oppenheimer
  • Jack Fisk, Adam Willis – Killers of the Flower Moon
  • James Price, Shona Heath, Szusza Mihalek – Poor Things
  • Adam Stockhausen, Kris Moran – Asteroid City

Best Editing

  • WINNER: Jennifer Lame – Oppenheimer
  • William Goldenberg – Air
  • Nick Houy – Barbie
  • Yorgos Mavropsaridis – Poor Things
  • Thelma Schoonmaker – Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Michelle Tesoro – Maestro

Best Costume Design

  • WINNER: Jacqueline Durran – Barbie
  • Lindy Hemming – Wonka
  • Francine Jamison-Tanchuck – The Color Purple
  • Holly Waddington – Poor Things
  • Jacqueline West – Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Janty Yates, David Crossman – Napoleon

Best Hair and Makeup

  • WINNER: Barbie
  • The Color Purple
  • Maestro
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things
  • Priscilla

Best Visual Effects

  • WINNER: Oppenheimer
  • The Creator
  • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
  • Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
  • Poor Things
  • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best Comedy

  • WINNER: Barbie
  • American Fiction
  • Bottoms
  • The Holdovers
  • No Hard Feelings
  • Poor Things

Best Animated Feature

  • WINNER: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
  • The Boy and the Heron
  • Elemental
  • Nimona
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
  • Wish

Best Foreign Language Film

  • WINNER: Anatomy of a Fall
  • Godzilla Minus One
  • Perfect Days
  • Society of the Snow
  • The Taste of Things
  • The Zone of Interest

Best Original Song

  • WINNER: “I’m Just Ken” – Barbie
  • “Dance the Night” – Barbie
  • “Peaches” – The Super Mario Bros. Movie
  • “Road to Freedom” – Rustin
  • “This Wish” – Wish
  • “What Was I Made For” – Barbie

Best Score

  • WINNER: Ludwig Göransson – Oppenheimer
  • Jerskin Fendrix – Poor Things
  • Michael Giacchino – Society of the Snow
  • Daniel Pemberton – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
  • Robbie Robertson – Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt – Barbie

TELEVISION

Best Drama Series

  • WINNER: Succession (HBO | Max)
  • The Crown (Netflix)
  • The Diplomat (Netflix)
  • The Last of Us (HBO | Max)
  • Loki (Disney+)
  • The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
  • Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+)
  • Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (HBO | Max)

Best Actor in a Drama Series

  • WINNER: Kieran Culkin – Succession (HBO | Max)
  • Tom Hiddleston – Loki (Disney+)
  • Timothy Olyphant – Justified: City Primeval (FX)
  • Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us (HBO | Max)
  • Ramón Rodríguez – Will Trent (ABC)
  • Jeremy Strong – Succession (HBO | Max)

Best Actress in a Drama Series

  • WINNER: Sarah Snook – Succession (HBO | Max)
  • Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
  • Aunjanue Ellis – Justified: City Primeval (FX)
  • Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us (HBO | Max)
  • Keri Russell – The Diplomat (Netflix)
  • Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

  • WINNER: Billy Crudup – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
  • Khalid Abdalla – The Crown (Netflix)
  • Ron Cephas Jones – Truth Be Told (Apple TV+)
  • Matthew MacFadyen – Succession (HBO | Max)
  • Ke Huy Quan – Loki (Disney+)
  • Rufus Sewell – The Diplomat (Netflix)

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

  • WINNER: Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown (Netflix)
  • Nicole Beharie – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
  • Sophia Di Martino – Loki (Disney+)
  • Celia Rose Gooding – Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+)
  • Karen Pittman – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
  • Christina Ricci – Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Best Comedy Series

  • WINNER: The Bear (FX)
  • Abbott Elementary (ABC)
  • Barry (HBO | Max)
  • The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
  • Poker Face (Peacock)
  • Reservation Dogs (FX)
  • Shrinking (Apple TV+)
  • What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

  • WINNER: Jeremy Allen White – The Bear (FX)
  • Bill Hader – Barry (HBO | Max)
  • Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
  • Kayvan Novak – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
  • Drew Tarver – The Other Two (HBO | Max)
  • D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs (FX)

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

  • WINNER: Ayo Edebiri – The Bear (FX)
  • Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
  • Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
  • Bridget Everett – Somebody Somewhere (HBO | Max)
  • Devery Jacobs – Reservation Dogs (FX)
  • Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face (Peacock)

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

  • WINNER: Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear (FX)
  • Phil Dunster – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
  • Harrison Ford – Shrinking (Apple TV+)
  • Harvey Guillén – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
  • James Marsden – Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)
  • Henry Winkler – Barry (HBO | Max)

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

  • WINNER: Meryl Streep – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
  • Paulina Alexis – Reservation Dogs (FX)
  • Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
  • Janelle James – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
  • Jessica Williams – Shrinking (Apple TV+)

Best Limited Series

  • WINNER: Beef (Netflix)
  • Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)
  • Fargo (FX)
  • Fellow Travelers (Showtime)
  • Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)
  • Love & Death (HBO | Max)
  • A Murder at the End of the World (FX)
  • A Small Light (National Geographic)

Best Movie Made for Television

  • WINNER: Quiz Lady (Hulu)
  • The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial (Showtime)
  • Finestkind (Paramount+)
  • Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie (Peacock)
  • No One Will Save You (Hulu)
  • Reality (HBO | Max)

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

  • WINNER: Steven Yeun – Beef (Netflix)
  • Matt Bomer – Fellow Travelers (Showtime)
  • Tom Holland – The Crowded Room (Apple TV+)
  • David Oyelowo – Lawmen: Bass Reeves (Paramount+)
  • Tony Shalhoub – Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie (Peacock)
  • Kiefer Sutherland – The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial (Showtime)

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

  • WINNER: Ali Wong – Beef (Netflix)
  • Kaitlyn Dever – No One Will Save You (Hulu)
  • Carla Gugino – The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)
  • Brie Larson – Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)
  • Bel Powley – A Small Light (National Geographic)
  • Sydney Sweeney – Reality (HBO | Max)
  • Juno Temple – Fargo (FX)

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

  • WINNER: Jonathan Bailey – Fellow Travelers (Showtime)
  • Taylor Kitsch – Painkiller (Netflix)
  • Jesse Plemons – Love & Death (HBO | Max)
  • Lewis Pullman – Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)
  • Liev Schreiber – A Small Light (National Geographic)
  • Justin Theroux – White House Plumbers (HBO | Max)

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

  • WINNER: Maria Bello – Beef (Netflix)
  • Billie Boullet – A Small Light (National Geographic)
  • Willa Fitzgerald – The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)
  • Aja Naomi King – Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)
  • Mary McDonnell – The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)
  • Camila Morrone – Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)

Best Foreign Language Series

  • WINNER: Lupin (Netflix)
  • Bargain (Paramount+)
  • The Glory (Netflix)
  • The Good Mothers (Hulu)
  • The Interpreter of Silence (Hulu)
  • Mask Girl (Netflix)
  • Moving (Hulu)

Best Animated Series

  • WINNER: Scott Pilgrim Takes Off (Netflix)
  • Bluey (Disney+)
  • Bob’s Burgers (Fox)
  • Harley Quinn (HBO | Max)
  • Star Trek: Lower Decks (Paramount+)
  • Young Love (HBO | Max)

Best Talk Show

  • WINNER: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO | Max)
  • The Graham Norton Show (BBC America)
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
  • The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC)
  • Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)
  • The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Best Comedy Special

  • WINNER: John Mulaney: Baby J (Netflix)
  • Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool (Netflix)
  • Alex Borstein: Corsets & Clown Suits (Prime Video)
  • John Early: Now More Than Ever (HBO | Max)
  • Trevor Noah: Where Was I (Netflix)
  • Wanda Sykes – I’m an Entertainer (Netflix)

