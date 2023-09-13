CHICAGO — Singer Olivia Rodrigo is headed out on tour next year and she will be stopping in Chicago as part of it.

Her Guts World Tour was announced this week and she will be at the United Center on March 19.

Like other tours, fans are being asked to register with Ticketmaster ahead of the on-sale date. Fans have until Sunday, Sept. 17 to sign up.

Rodrigo’s tour kicks off in Palm Springs on February 23. She will also play Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum on March 16 and Detroit’s Little Caesar’s Arena on March 23. She will head to Europe before coming back for more US shows next summer.

Full tour dates on her website.