Obama surprises Indiana twins during their viral YouTube show

The 22-year-old twins from Gary, Indiana, who have gone viral for their YouTube reviews of old school songs, got a pleasant surprise while recording their latest episode.

In the episode, Fred and Tim Williams were reviewing Bob Dylan’s “Times, The Are A Changing,” a song mentioned in former President Barak Obama’s new book “A Promised Land,” when they got a surprise video call from nonother than Obama himself.

Their YouTube channel, TwinsTheNewTrend, has taken off with millions watching their videos of the brothers listening to everything from Pavarotti to Dolly Parton.

Check out their latest episode here: