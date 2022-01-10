Oak Park, birthplace to Betty White, to honor late actress Saturday, Jan. 15

BURBANK, CA – APRIL 26: Actress Betty White accepts Daytime Emmy Lifetime Achievement Award onstage during The 42nd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Warner Bros. Studios on April 26, 2015 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for NATAS)

OAK PARK, Ill. — The birthplace of iconic actress Betty White, who died Dec. 31 at age 99, will honor the late ‘Golden Girl.’

A ‘Betty White Centennial Celebration‘ will be held Saturday, Jan. 15 at 10 a.m. under the marquee of the Classic Cinemas Lake Theater, located at 1022 Lake Street. The celebration comes two days before what would have been White’s 100th birthday.

The Oak Park native was born on Jan. 17, 1922.

The celebration will include an Animal Care League pet adoption event and a “Thank You for Being a Friend ” performance by Golden Girls theme vocalist Cindy Fee.

“Oak Park is not quite St. Olaf but we are proud to be Betty White’s real hometown,” Lourdes Nicholls, event organizer and Growing Community Media Senior Strategist, told the Oak Park Wednesday Journal. “We look forward to celebrating her on Jan. 15th.”