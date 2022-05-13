Comedian and actor Norm Macdonald made a secret standup special before he died.

The Hollywood Reporter spoke with his longtime producing partner Lori Jo Hoekstra who said Macdonald recorded a one-take performance in his living room.

Hoekstra told the Hollywood Reporter the special was recorded during the pandemic and Macdonald was to go in for a procedure the next day.

Macdonald died in September at age 61. He had battled cancer privately for nine years before his death.

The program will also include clips of Adam Sandler, Conan O’Brien, Dave Chappelle, David Letterman, David Spade and Molly Shannon discussing Macdonald, USA Today reports.



“Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special” will be available on Netflix May 30.