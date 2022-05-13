Comedian and actor Norm Macdonald made a secret standup special before he died.
The Hollywood Reporter spoke with his longtime producing partner Lori Jo Hoekstra who said Macdonald recorded a one-take performance in his living room.
Hoekstra told the Hollywood Reporter the special was recorded during the pandemic and Macdonald was to go in for a procedure the next day.
Macdonald died in September at age 61. He had battled cancer privately for nine years before his death.
More Popular Stories on WGNTV.com:
The program will also include clips of Adam Sandler, Conan O’Brien, Dave Chappelle, David Letterman, David Spade and Molly Shannon discussing Macdonald, USA Today reports.
“Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special” will be available on Netflix May 30.