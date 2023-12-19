CHICAGO — The Barbz in Chicagoland can now rejoice as Nicki Minaj will make her way back to the Windy City this spring.

Nicki Minaj will bring her “Pink Friday 2 Word Tour” to the United Center in Chicago for two nights, on April 24 and 25.

The 12-time Grammy Award nominated artist has over 55.5 million monthly listeners on Spotify Music, with her hit song “Starships” having over one billion streams. Minaj broke into the Billboard Hot 100 after her feature on Lil Wayne’s 2010 single “Knockout.”

Minaj has released several records in the last decade, but “Pink Friday 2” bookends her 2010 debut album, “Pink Friday.”

The events will start at 8 p.m. on both Wednesday, April 24 and Thursday, April 25.

For more ticket information click here. Tickets are now on sale.