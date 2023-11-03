CHICAGO — Joey, Jonathan, Jordan, Danny, and Donnie will be heading back to the Windy City this summer!

New Kids On The Block, along with Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff, will bring their “Magic Summer 2024 Tour” to Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre in Tinley Park on Saturday, June 15.

The New Kids On The Block have been one of the biggest boy bands in the world since they formed in 1985. With over 1.6 million monthly listeners on Spotify, the group started to become a household name following the release of their 1986 self-titled debut album.

The boys from Boston were nominated for the first and only Grammy Award for their 1988 music video “Hangin’ Tough.” The group broke up in 1994, but reunited in 2008 and have continued to perform around the globe ever since.

Grammy Award winning artist and the original Los Angeles Laker girl, Paula Abdul broke into the main stream with her 1988 debut album “Forever Your Girl” that featured her hit song “Straight Up.”

DJ Jazzy Jeff, two-time Grammy Award winning producer and co-star of the 1990 sitcom “The Fresh Prince of Bel Air,” has been recognized as one of the original DJs that made the transformer scratch famous back in the 1980s.

The event begins at 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 15.

Tickets are on sale now. For ticket information, click here.