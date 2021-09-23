Netflix releases first trailer for Britney Spears documentary

Netflix has released the trailer for the new documentary “Britney Vs. Spears” that explores the pop star’s ongoing battle against her controversial conservatorship controlled by her father Jamie Spears.

The trailer opens with a voiceover from Spears saying “I just want my life back.” It was released Wednesday, just one day before Spears’ court hearing that could end her conservatorship.

The conservatorship was established in 2008 when Spears’ began to have very public mental struggles as media outlets obsessed over each moment, hordes of paparazzi aggressively followed her everywhere, and she lost custody of her children.

“Britney Vs. Spears” has been in the works for over a year and debuts on Netflix Tuesday, Sept. 28.