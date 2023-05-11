The Museum of Broadcast Communications was founded in Chicago back in 1982 and features lots of impressive exhibits, including a lot of WGN history. Now, the museum has launched a new way for you to connect you with some of broadcastings legendary shows and personalities. with an fundraising auction.

The museum’s 40 for 40 auction runs through May 16.

More information on the museum’s website.

