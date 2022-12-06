CHICAGO – Less than a week after announcing his first concert at Wrigley Field, Morgan Wallen is now set to play another at the venue in 2023.

On his Twitter account Monday, the country music singer and songwriter announced that he’ll stage a second concert at the Friendly Confines on Thursday, June 22, one of 14 new dates added to Wallen’s “One Night at a Time” tour.

He will then play the venue next night, Friday, June 23, which was part of the original tour announcement.

Wallen, who is playing at Wrigley Field for the first time in his career, will also have other guest performers during those shows:

June 22 – Ernest, Hardy, Bailey Zimmerman

June 23 – Ernest, Parker McCollum, Bailey Zimmerman

Tickets for both concerts will go on sale on Wednesday, December 7th at 5 p.m. central time. You can see more information here.

This is the fifth concert that is scheduled to be played at Wrigley Field in 2023:

Dead and Company – Friday, June 9 & Saturday, June 10

Morgan Wallen – Thursday, June 22 & Friday, June 23

Pink – Saturday, August 12

The “One Night at a Time” tour will be the first for Wallen since he was caught on video using a racial slur in the winter of 2021. It caused him to be suspended by his label, Big Loud Records, while a number of radio stations stopped playing his music.

Wallen apologized immediately after the video’s release and has appeared on a few programs doing the same.

Here are the other concerts that were added to the tour:

April 14 – Milwaukee – American Family Field

May 19 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

June 1 – Atlanta – Truist Park

June 8 – Virginia Beach – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre

June 14 – Pittsburgh – PNC Park

June 29 – Detroit – Ford Field

July 6 – St. Louis – Busch Stadium

July 14 – San Diego – Petco Park

July 19 – Phoenix – Chase Field

August 17 – Boston – Fenway Park

Sept. 14 – Toronto – Budweiser Stage

Sept. 15 – Toronto – Budweiser Stage

Oct. 3 – Vancouver – Rogers Arena