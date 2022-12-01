CHICAGO — Another major summer concert is headed to Wrigley Field in 2023.

Singer-songwriter Morgan Wallen’s “One Night at a Time” World Tour will make a stop at the Friendly Confines on Friday, June 23. It will include guest performances by Parker McCollum, Ernest and Bailey Zimmerman.

Tickets for the concert go on sale on Friday, December 9 at 2 p.m. Central Time on the Cubs’ website.

“2023 is gonna be a special year… I got a lot in store for y’all and thought we’d start with this,” Wallen said on Twitter as he announced the upcoming tour.

This will be the first tour for Wallen since he was caught on video yelling a racial slur in February 2021. His label, Big Loud Records, indefinitely suspended him while a number of radio stations and streaming services pulled his music in wake of the incident.

Wallen apologized shortly after the video was released and has done so a number of times since, including “Good Morning America.”

This is the fourth scheduled concert at Wrigley Field this summer. Dead and Company are set to play Friday, June 9 and Saturday, June 10 and Pink will play Saturday, August 12.

Here are the other dates in the Midwest for Wallen’s “One Night at a Time” tour that was announced Thursday:

April 15 — Milwaukee – American Family Field

April 27 — Grand Rapids – Van Andel Arena

April 28 — Moline, Illinois – Vibrant Arena

April 29 — Lincoln, Nebraska – Pinnacle Bank Arena

June 30 — Detroit – Ford Field

July 7 — St. Louis – Busch Stadium

Aug. 3 — Detroit Lakes, Minnesota – WE Fest

Aug. 12 — Columbus, Ohio – Ohio Stadium