On the Dean’s List/A-List interview today, one of the stars of the new sci-fi space adventure “Moonfall.”

“Moonfall” stars Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson and John Bradley, who plays an internet conspiracy nerd who does his best to help NASA when the moon seems to be close to colliding with earth.



You may also know Bradley better from his role as Samwell Tarly from his 10-year run on HBO’s “Game of Thrones” something he holds as dear to him as he does all his roles.



“Moonfall” is in theaters now.