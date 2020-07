A month or so ago, we showed you an amazing virtual video of 300 voices singing, “You’ll Never Walk Alone.”

Now, the same group has put together some baseball superstars, including Chicago’s very own Ryan Dempster, for a 200 voice virtual version of “Take Me Out To The Ballgame.”

Harrison Sheckler, who is a piano performance student at Brooklyn College, along with Bronson Arroyo put this together.

Watch the full version in the video below: