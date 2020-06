Tony and Emmy award winner, Kristen Chenowith, will be hosting a virtual benefit for Ravinia this weekend. It’s the “Living Room Lawn Party”, Saturday night at 8 o’clock to benefit Ravinia and its efforts to bring music back into schools.



Dean Richards zoomed with Kristen from her home about the shutdown of Broadway and also about her long time affection for the Highland Park venue.

For more information on the Ravinia “Living Room Lawn Party” visit the Ravinia website linked here.