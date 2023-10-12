CHICAGO — Even if you did – or didn’t – get to see her in concert, Chicagoans can now experience Taylor Swift’s ‘Era’s Tour’ in a new way.

Following the world premiere of Taylor Swift’s movie last night in Los Angeles, the concert movie is opening a day early. It’s why the Swifties were out in force Thursday evening at AMC River East to talk and see all things Taylor.

“I’ve been a big Taylor Swift fan for the past 13 years or so, maybe 15 years,” said Mauricio Gonzalez. “I got to see the ‘Era’s Tour’ five times, actually. Twice here in Chicago. So I’m looking forward to seeing it on the big screen.”

The movie runs two hours and 40 minutes, considerably shorter than her concert. The tour could gross $2.2 billion in North American ticket sales by some estimates.

Click here for theaters and showtimes in your area.